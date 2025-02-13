Financial Guidance Group Inc. Lowers Stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lessened its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June accounts for approximately 2.8% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned 1.42% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 9,042,661.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 728.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 260,034 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,028,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 221,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 73,115 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BATS QJUN opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $363.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

