Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $163,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $179.70 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $156.16 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.25 and its 200-day moving average is $177.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.