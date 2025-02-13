Financial Guidance Group Inc. Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VOO stock opened at $554.81 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $450.99 and a twelve month high of $561.66. The company has a market cap of $502.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $549.79 and a 200-day moving average of $532.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

