Fiera Capital Corp Sells 5,711 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.81% of Wingstop worth $67,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WING. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 53.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 60.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 384.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total transaction of $86,285.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,285.08. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $468.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.32.

Wingstop Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $304.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.46. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.45 and a 1-year high of $433.86.

Wingstop declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

