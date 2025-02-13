Fiera Capital Corp Sells 36,355 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,355 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.48% of JFrog worth $44,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth $73,417,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,551 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,401,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of JFrog by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,374,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 593,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,437,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,757,000 after buying an additional 514,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,582,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,178,642.92. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $625,555.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,937,011 shares in the company, valued at $151,072,536.60. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,033 shares of company stock worth $12,621,141. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

