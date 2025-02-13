Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,244 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Murphy USA worth $53,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 22.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $11,529,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $1,573,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.80.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $492.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.79. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $382.04 and a one year high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

