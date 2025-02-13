Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 55,455 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,455 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Zoetis worth $104,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 577,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 41,741 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 33,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $173.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.11. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $200.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

