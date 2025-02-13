Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

