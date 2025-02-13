FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
FBLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroBiologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroBiologics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the third quarter worth about $37,000.
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
