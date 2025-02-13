Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fair Isaac stock on January 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,763.16 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,985.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,966.39.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $8,121,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,456,446.95. This trade represents a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total transaction of $1,119,336.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,921.94. This trade represents a 68.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,660 shares of company stock valued at $24,410,261 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,078.15.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

