Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Citigroup

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXEL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,828,514.55. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,864. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

