Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ES. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 253,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,956. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.