Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Eversource Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.520-4.600 EPS.
Shares of ES stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $53.76 and a 12 month high of $69.01.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.17%.
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.
