Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,431 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61,414.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

