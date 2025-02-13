Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,726 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,660,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $112.93 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.18. The company has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

