Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,707,000 after buying an additional 859,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,751,000 after acquiring an additional 570,703 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,415,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,171,000 after purchasing an additional 461,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 718,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,983,000 after purchasing an additional 446,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $81.78 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $90.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.25.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

