Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-1.890 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. 1,571,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,980. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $34.88.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.