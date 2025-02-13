Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-1.890 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. 1,571,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,980. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $34.88.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Essential Properties Realty Trust
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.