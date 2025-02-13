ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $1.67 on Thursday. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ESSA Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ESSA Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

