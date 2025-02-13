Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.80 to $30.90 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE EQNR opened at $23.26 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

