Enova International (ENVA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) in the last few weeks:

2/6/2025 – Enova International had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $108.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Enova International had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Enova International had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Enova International had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $122.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Enova International Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $111.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $117.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $1,055,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,058,268.95. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $2,997,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,157,107.50. This trade represents a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 132,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 672.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

