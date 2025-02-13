Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Seaport Res Ptn

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.74. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $214,293.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,958.35. This trade represents a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 263,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.97 per share, with a total value of $38,682,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 418,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,519,731.39. This trade represents a 169.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,535,485 shares of company stock worth $239,160,243. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

