Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Encavis Stock Performance

ENCVF opened at C$13.21 on Thursday. Encavis has a fifty-two week low of C$13.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.21.

About Encavis

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland, and Lithuania. It operates through PV Parks, Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 230 solar parks and 90 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

