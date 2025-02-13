Enbridge (ENB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Enbridge Price Performance
NYSE:ENB opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60.
Enbridge Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 121.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
