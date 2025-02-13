Enbridge (ENB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ENB opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 121.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

