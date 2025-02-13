Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Elixir deUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elixir deUSD has a total market capitalization of $260.09 million and approximately $16.55 million worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elixir deUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Elixir deUSD

Elixir deUSD’s genesis date was June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 259,992,629 tokens. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir. Elixir deUSD’s official website is www.elixir.xyz.

Elixir deUSD Token Trading

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir deUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elixir deUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

