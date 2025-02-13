eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.140-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.5 million-$90.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.4 million. eGain also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS.

eGain Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EGAN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 67,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,173. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $178.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

