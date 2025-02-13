Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of EW stock opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.32.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

