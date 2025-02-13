Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Update

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. Edenred has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $30.75.

Separately, Barclays lowered Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 26th.

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.

