Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Up 363.6% in January

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 363.6% from the January 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.12. 8,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,778. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
