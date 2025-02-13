Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 5,179,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,364% from the average daily volume of 353,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.
Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.
