Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 936.98 ($11.66) and last traded at GBX 948.04 ($11.80), with a volume of 250654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 971 ($12.09).
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($16.49) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.80) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($15.81) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,242.50 ($15.47).
Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 109.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.
Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.
