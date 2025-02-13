Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dunelm Group had a return on equity of 109.80% and a net margin of 8.86%.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

LON:DNLM traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,003 ($12.48). 273,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,030.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,130.85. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 924.04 ($11.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,279 ($15.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,355.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.80) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($15.81) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($16.49) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,242.50 ($15.47).

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.