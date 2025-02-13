DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Stock Holdings Boosted by Beckerman Institutional LLC

Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,218 shares during the period. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF makes up 6.1% of Beckerman Institutional LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beckerman Institutional LLC owned 2.82% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBND. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $786,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

