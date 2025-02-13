Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Raised by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,964,000 after buying an additional 1,222,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,941,000 after buying an additional 367,193 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,718,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,358,000 after buying an additional 398,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 3,278,175 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

