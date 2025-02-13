Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $2,177,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $59,630,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth $495,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $95.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $81.45 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2402 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

