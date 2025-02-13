Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stake Lowered by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $148,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.