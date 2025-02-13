Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Bought by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 2.5% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management owned about 1.88% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,050,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,553,000 after buying an additional 59,625 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 754,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 429,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 405,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 353,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 208,435 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.36. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

