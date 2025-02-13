Digital Media Stocks Worth Watching – February 10th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are stocks representing companies that focus on creating, distributing, or monetizing digital content and services such as streaming platforms, social media networks, online advertising, or digital marketing. These stocks can include companies that produce digital music, movies, or video games, as well as those involved in internet-based services and technologies. Investors may be interested in digital media stocks due to the potential for growth in the rapidly expanding digital landscape and the increasing demand for online content and services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,538,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,157,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $262.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $18.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $451.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $626.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.82. 582,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,763. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.45. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

