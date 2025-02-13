Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.48, but opened at $39.10. Diginex shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 18,208 shares changing hands.
Diginex Stock Performance
About Diginex
DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Diginex
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Honeywell’s Breakup: Is HON Stock a Sweet Deal for Investors?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- PayPal: Time to Strike With Shares Down Double Digits?
Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.