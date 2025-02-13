Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 9.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,671,000 after purchasing an additional 437,646 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 13.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after purchasing an additional 147,920 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 30.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,623,000 after purchasing an additional 284,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,759,000 after purchasing an additional 229,946 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $106.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.42. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.