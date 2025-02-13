Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.25 and last traded at C$8.12, with a volume of 58315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$508.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Dexterra Group news, Director Mary Garden acquired 3,700 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,971.00. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

