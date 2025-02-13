DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Issues Earnings Results

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 17.22%.

DexCom Stock Up 0.3 %

DXCM traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,770,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,342 shares of company stock worth $3,628,069. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.