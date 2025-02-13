Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 716.7% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.5 %
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Post
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.