Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 716.7% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.5 %

About Deutsche Post

Shares of DHLGY stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

