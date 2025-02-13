Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Stock Price

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 91.03% from the company’s current price.

AYA has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.25 to C$20.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.25 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aya Gold & Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.94.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity at Aya Gold & Silver

AYA stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.04. The company had a trading volume of 213,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$9.43 and a 52 week high of C$19.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.24 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 38,591 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total value of C$435,761.85. Also, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total value of C$241,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,835 shares of company stock worth $1,761,507. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.