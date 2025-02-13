Desjardins Issues Negative Estimate for TSE:ATD Earnings

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$97.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$88.58.

ATD opened at C$72.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.45. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$71.31 and a twelve month high of C$87.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

