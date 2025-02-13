Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s previous close.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.94.

NYSE DELL traded down $3.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952,434. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.49 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,390.40. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $12,997,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,386,032.16. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 946,132 shares of company stock valued at $115,660,009. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

