Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%.
Deere & Company Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE DE traded down $5.60 on Thursday, hitting $470.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,170. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $485.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $445.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
