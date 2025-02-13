Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 179.9% from the January 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Data I/O Trading Down 0.3 %

DAIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. 14,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,497. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Data I/O by 30.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

