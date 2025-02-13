Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DSEEY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 9.03%.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

