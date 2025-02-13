Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Posts Earnings Results

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DWAHY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.42. 12,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,323. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.60. Daiwa House Industry has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

