D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $125.84 and last traded at $127.77, with a volume of 4368229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day moving average of $166.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127,606 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,363,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,774,000 after buying an additional 1,490,648 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.